BoG lauds PCB chairman's firm stance on hosting of Champions Trophy

Naqvi says the event is a matter of honor for Pakistan and no one will be allowed to tarnish it

ISLAMABAD (Dunya news) – Pakistan Cricket Board Chair Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 76th meeting of the Board of Governors at a local hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The BoG was briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him.

The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi recalled that from the very first day, he has been talking about the victory of Pakistan and cricket. The board is fully prepared in every way to host the Champions Trophy tournament, he added.

He reiterated his stance that the mega cricket event is a matter of honor for Pakistan and they will not let anything tarnish it. “All teams will be welcomed, and our cricket fans want to see all the teams playing in our grounds,” the PCB chief said.

He emphasised that cricket should not be politicised since millions of fans love this game.

On the other hands, the BoG members expressed their delight on the ongoing Champions T20 Cup taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Earlier this year, the PCB hosted a successful Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad.

Sources said ICC is likely to announce the schedule in a day or two as it has reached an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI).

