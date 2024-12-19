South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in second ODI

Team Green last won three-match ODI series against Protease in 2021

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Cape Town today (Thursday).

Pakistan aim at clinching the ODI series as it lead it 1-0 after splendid win in first match on Tuesday.

The ODI series holds a lot of significance for both the teams as they look to fine tune their preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in February and March 2025 in Pakistan.

In their last bilateral face-off in the 50-over format, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 in South Africa in April 2021.

Earlier, Saim Ayub’s masterful second ODI century and Salman Ali Agha’s career best all-round performance powered Pakistan to beat South Africa by three wickets in the opening fixture at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Pakistan chased the 240-run target with three balls to spare and as many wickets in the bag while Salman, who remained unbeaten for a terrific 90-ball 82 inclusive of four fours and two sixes, sealed the chase with a boundary. He had also put on a crucial undefeated 33-run partnership off 30 balls with Naseem Shah (9 not out, 17b) for the eighth wicket as well.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs

