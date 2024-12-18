Sri Lanka announce strong squad for New Zealand T20Is

Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka announce strong squad for New Zealand T20Is

There are no changes to the squad

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 18:35:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka have named a 16-member T20I squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

There are no changes to the squad from the time Sri Lanka featured in a home T20I series against New Zealand in November.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad

Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando

The T20I squad will depart to New Zealand on Friday, December 20.

Following the T20Is, the two sides will also fight it out in three ODIs, set for 5, 8 and 11 January.