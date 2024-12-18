South Africa call on uncapped Bosch for Pakistan test series

Cricket Cricket South Africa call on uncapped Bosch for Pakistan test series

SA need victory in one of the two matches in the series to book a place at the Lord’s final

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 18:28:05 PKT

(Reuters) - South Africa have called on uncapped all-rounder and Corbin Bosch for the crucial two-test home series against Pakistan that starts in Pretoria on Dec. 26, but will offer injured Wiaan Mulder time to prove his fitness

All-rounder Mulder missed the second test win over Sri Lanka earlier this month with a fractured middle finger, having been a key part of the South Africa side hoping to seal a place in the ICC’s World Test Championship final with a win over Pakistan.

South Africa, who currently top the table, need victory in one of the two matches in the series to book a place at the Lord’s final in June next year, with the second fixture starting in Cape Town on Jan. 3.

Coach Shukri Conrad has named an expanded 16-player squad for the Pakistan games to cover for Mulder, with uncapped 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka also part of the selection.

"We have added Corbin to the mix. His all-round ability with both bat and ball adds depth and his pace brings an extra bite to our attack, so we’re excited to see him make that step up to test cricket," Conrad said.

Corbin, 30, is the son of former seamer Tertius Bosch, who played in South Africa's first test back in international cricket against the West Indies in 1992. That was his only cap before he died from Guillain–Barre syndrome aged 33 in 2000.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has also been selected despite pulling out of the first one-day international against Pakistan on Tuesday with an acute groin strain.

Senuran Muthusamy is the only other specialist spinner in the squad for the Centurion Park test on a wicket that is likely to favour the seamers.

In Johannesburg, these soccer players are preparing for the biggest game of their lives.

"We are keeping a close eye on Kesh (Maharaj) and hope his injury is not too serious," Conrad said.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.