Saim Ayub makes record with masterful ODI century in South Africa

He played a blistering knock of 109 that helped Pakistan bagged victory in opening fixture

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 17:01:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has achieved a key title after completing his second ODI century while playing against South Africa in first ODI of three-match series.

With his blistering 109-run knock that scripted victory for Pakistan in the match, the 22-year-old has become the youngest player to complete a ton on South African soil. His 109 was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Previously, the title was held by Protease player Quinton de Kock, who had achieved the milestone at the age of 23 years and 48 days in 2016.

Ayub’s century and Salman Ali Agha’s career best all-round performance powered Pakistan to beat South Africa by three wickets in the opening fixture on Tuesday night at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Pakistan chased the 240-run target with three balls to spare and as many wickets in the bag while Salman, who remained unbeaten for a terrific 90-ball 82 inclusive of four fours and two sixes, sealed the chase with a boundary. He had also put on a crucial undefeated 33-run partnership off 30 balls with Naseem Shah (9 not out, 17b) for the eighth wicket as well.

