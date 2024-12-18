Fakhar, Nafay rout Dolphins in Champions T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Openers Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Fakhar Zaman smashed belligerent half centuries to help Markhors rout a hapless Dolphins by eight wickets, going top of the five-team table in the Champions T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Nafay cracked three sixes and seven boundaries in his unbeaten 44-ball 66 while Fakhar knocked his first fifty of the event with a 34-ball 53 with a six and eight boundaries to help Markhors chase down a modest 140-run target in 14.1 overs.

The swashbuckling openers gave a sound 113-run partnership start that gave no chance to Dolphins for whom spinner Shayan Sheikh took 2-16.

The win lifted Markhors to the top of the table with 10 points from six games. ABL Stallions are second with eight points in six games. Nurpur Lions are third with six points while Lake City Panthers are a rung behind with six points but inferior net run-rate. Dolphins have lost all their six matches and are out of the race for the 25 December final.

Sent into bat, Dolphins were once again let down by their batting. Opener Mirza Tahir Baig fell for two and Sahibzada Farhan for three, leaving the Dolphins struggling at 14-2. Waqar Ahmed, playing his first match in the tournament, top scored with a 47-ball 55 studded with six boundaries and a six. Waqar and Salman Khan Jnr (13) took the score to 61. Qasim Akram scored a 24-ball 31 with a six and three boundaries while skipper Faheem Ashraf made 20.

Nisar Ahmad was the best bowler for Markhors with 4-22. He is now second on the bowling chart with 12 scalps, two behind Nurpur Lions's Shahid Aziz. Akif Javed took 2-28.