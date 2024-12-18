Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation chairman

Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to cricket’s advancement in the region

Wed, 18 Dec 2024

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, in Riyadh to discuss avenues for cricket development and player training in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Chairman PCB emphasised the importance of mutual collaboration to promote cricket in the region and offered extensive support in stadium development and cricket infrastructure enhancement in Saudi Arabia. He also proposed a player exchange programme to further cricket development in the both nations.

”Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a strong bond, and we are ready to extend all possible support to strengthen cricket in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to welcoming Saudi players to Pakistan for training and development opportunities. Pakistan is every Saudi's second home, and we are happy to collaborate on cricket development and infrastructure,” said Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.

He added that Saudi Arabia could send its emerging players to Pakistan for training, and the PCB would provide comprehensive assistance for their development. Chairman Naqvi also highlighted the potential for a close working relationship between the two cricketing bodies to foster the growth of the sport in Saudi Arabia.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud appreciated the PCB’s gesture and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in cricket, with nearly 18,000 active players in the Kingdom. “We are actively working on player development and recently won the ACC Challenge Cup. We are keen to collaborate closely with Pakistan to further cricket promotion and development in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to cricket’s advancement in the region, with Chairman PCB reiterating his invitation to Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud to attend the ICC Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan in 2025.

