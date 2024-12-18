Agha Salman gives his 'Man of the Match' award to Saim Ayub

Both batters joined 141 runs of 133 balls to help Pakistan recover from 60 for four

PAARL (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s middle-order batter Agha Salman gave his "Man of the Match" award to opener Saim Ayub following the team's victory in the first ODI against South Africa.

In the match held yesterday in Paarl, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 3 wickets to claim the series opener.



Opener Saim Ayub scored a magnificent century, while Agha Salman remained unbeaten with an impressive 82 runs. Both batters joined 141 runs of 133 balls to help Pakistan recover from 60 for four wickets to 201 for four.

Despite being named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, Agha Salman handed the award to the young opener, acknowledging Saim’s stellar innings.

Agha highlighted Ayub’s crucial performance, saying, “His innings turned the game in our favor. Without his exceptional century, we wouldn’t have been able to secure the win. It was a remarkable achievement, and he fully deserves the award.”

The two players celebrated the moment together, proudly posing with the award after the match.

Pakistan’s captain, Muhammad Rizwan, also praised Agha’s thoughtful act, emphasizing its positive impact on the team. “Salman’s gesture is a great morale booster for everyone,” Rizwan noted.

The victory gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second ODI scheduled for Thursday.