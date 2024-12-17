Shadab fined for code of conduct breach in Champions T20 Cup

Cricket Cricket Shadab fined for code of conduct breach in Champions T20 Cup

Shadab Khan had conducted batting practice on the pitches square before the start of play

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 21:01:46 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Panthers skipper Shadab Khan has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel on Monday as his team took on Dolphins in 13th match of the Champions T20 Cup.

Shadab was found guilty of violating the Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “any repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an Umpire during a Match.”

The incident occurred before the start of play when Shadab Khan conducted batting practice on the pitches square, which is a breach of the playing conditions and the advisory issued by the ground authority. Shadab had also received a warning for the same breach in Lake City Panthers’ previous game by the match officials.

The charges were levelled by umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Muhammad Asif while match referee Kamran Chaudhary imposed the fine.