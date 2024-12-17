Local players' categories renewed for PSL 10

A total of 16 players are part of Diamond category

Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 20:53:39 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Three Test cricketers – Hasan Ali (Karachi Kings), Mohammad Amir (Quetta Gladiators) and Saim Ayub (Peshawar Zalmi) along with international cricketer Usama Mir (Multan Sultans) have been promoted to Platinum category from Diamond category as Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirms category renewal of 87 local players for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) and Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) are retained in Platinum category.

A total of 16 players are part of Diamond category, which include four players each of Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, three players each from Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and two players from Peshawar Zalmi, while Lahore Qalandars have one player in this category.

Furthermore, 30 players are part of Gold category which includes Peshawar Zalmi’s seven players. Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have five players each, while Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have four players in Gold category.

Among the 16 players assigned Silver category, four each are from Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars, while Peshawar Zalmi have three players in this category. Kings and Sultans have two players each in Silver category, while United have one Silver category player.

In the Emerging category, among the 12 players selected, three players each are part of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have two players each, while Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have one player each.

Earlier, on Thursday, 12 December the PCB had opened registration window for foreign players for the landmark 10th edition of HBL PSL along with the trade window for all the six franchises. The relegation process and retention of players will be announced at the end of December.

The HBL PSL Players’ Draft is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 11 January, 2025. The venue and time for the draft will be announced in due course.

Local category player renewals (team-wise):

Islamabad United – Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan (all Platinum), Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha (both Diamond), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees (all Gold), Shahab Khan (Silver), Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah (all Emerging)

Karachi Kings – Hasan Ali (Platinum), Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik (all Diamond), Arafat Minhas, Anwar Ali Khan, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Irfan Khan Niazi (all Gold), Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Saad Baig, Sirajuddin (both Emerging)

Lahore Qalandars - Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum), Abdullah Shafique (Diamond), Sahibzada Farhan, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Jahandad Khan (all Gold), Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Muhammad Imran Jnr, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Faridoun Mahmood (all Silver), Tayyab Abbas (Emerging)

Multan Sultans – Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir (all Platinum), Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan (all Diamond), Ihsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram (all Gold), Ali Majid, Yasir Khan (both Silver), Aftab Ibrahim, Muhammad Shahzad (both Emerging)

Peshawar Zalmi – Babar Azam, Saim Ayub (both Platinum), Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Haris (both Diamond), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufyan Moqim (all Gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Umair Afridi (all Silver), Aimal Khan, Ali Raza, Mohammad Zeeshan (all Emerging)

Quetta Gladiators – Mohammad Amir (Platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Hasnain (all Diamond), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Umar Amin (all Gold), Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (all Silver), Adil Naz (Emerging)