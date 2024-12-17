Pakistan announces playing XI for first ODI against South Africa

The side has been bolstered with the return of pacer Naseem Shah

Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 16:34:25 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday named playing XI for first of three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The first ODI will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl later today as both sides eye to take a strong start of the series.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the ODI series while the players include Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Sha Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

This will be Mohammad Rizwan’s third ODI series as skipper of the side as he has started his stint with back to back ODI series wins over Australia and Zimbabwe.

In their last bilateral face-off in the 50-over format, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 in South Africa in April 2021.

In a statement, Rizwan said this is a vital ODI series in terms of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled for next year, adding that with Allah’s help we will look to emulate our performances from the ODI series against Australia.

