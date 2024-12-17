New Zealand pacer Tim Southee retires from Test cricket

He finished his Test career with 391 wickets in 107 matches

HAMILTON (Web Desk) - New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has concluded his Test career on a high note with a victory.

The 36-year-old played his final Test match against England in Hamilton, where New Zealand secured a win. Southee took two wickets in the match, finishing his Test career with 391 wickets in 107 matches.

In addition to his Test career, Southee has also represented New Zealand in 161 ODIs and 123 T20Is.

The Kiwi pacer captained New Zealand in all three formats during his career. However, Southee has not yet announced his retirement from white-ball cricket.