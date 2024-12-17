Pakistan vs South Africa: First ODI to be played today in Paarl

Tue, 17 Dec 2024 09:11:16 PKT

PAARL (Dunya News) - The first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa is set to take place today (Tuesday) in Paarl.

Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, expressed confidence, stating that the team will aim to maintain their strong rhythm in ODIs.

Meanwhile, South Africa's ODI squad has been strengthened by the return of key players who missed the T20 series.

It is worth noting that Pakistan recently defeated world champions Australia and Zimbabwe in ODI series before arriving in South Africa.