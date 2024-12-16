Zimbabwe penalised for slow over-rate against Afghanistan

(Web Desk) - Owing to a slow-over rate in their last T20I against Afghanistan in Harare, Zimbabwe players have been fined 10 percent of their match fee. Afghanistan took the low-scoring encounter by three wickets.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Iknow Chabi and Forster Mutizwa, third umpire Percival Sizara and fourth umpire Langton Rusere.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanctions raised from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Andy Pycroft.

The charges were levelled in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Zimbabwe are currently hostin Afghanistan for an all-format tour, which started with a three-T20I series between the two sides.

While the hosts had emerged victorious in the first match, the visitors bounced back and clinched the series with successive wins.

The two teams will now contest in three ODIs that will be followed by two Test matches.