Gillespie cites his exclusion from key decisions by PCB, poor management as a reasons for resignation

My role as head coach felt reduced to conducting catching practice on match mornings: Gillespie

Published On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 12:15:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jason Gillespie, the former head coach of Pakistan's red-ball team, has disclosed the reasons behind his resignation, citing dissatisfaction with communication and decision-making processes.

In an interview with Australian media, Gillespie expressed frustration over being kept uninformed about key decisions, including the ending of contract of high-performance coach Tim Nielsen. "I was completely unaware of the decision not to retain Nielsen, which caused dissatisfaction. It made me question the viability of my role," he stated.

Reflecting on past incidents, Gillespie said, "I began to wonder whether I was needed. My role as head coach felt reduced to conducting catching practice on match mornings, which was not aligned with my coaching objectives in Pakistan."

Gillespie stressed the importance of collaboration, saying, "A head coach must be in full communication with selectors and management. For planning, I should be informed about the squad at least a day prior. Without this, performing effectively becomes challenging."

The former coach revealed that he learned about a new selection committee via a group text message after the first Test against England. Additionally, decisions such as dropping Babar Azam were made without consulting him.

Despite his frustrations, Gillespie acknowledged Pakistan's abundant cricketing talent and its potential to become a formidable team if properly managed. "Positive progress was being made with the team, but I was not given any role in squad selection," he concluded, emphasising the need for systemic improvements in Pakistan cricket.