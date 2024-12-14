Pakistan make one change in playing XI for third T20 against South Africa

Cricket Cricket Pakistan make one change in playing XI for third T20 against South Africa

Salman Agha has replaced Usman Khan

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 19:16:45 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday announced their playing XI for third T20I against South Africa scheduled for today, December 14 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesbur.

The Team Green has made one change in playing XI for the second T20I as Usman Khan has been replaced with Salman Ali Agha.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team while players include Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Jahandad Khan.

Pakistan will try to avoid whitewash in the three-match series as the Protease lead the series 2-0.

A day earlier, Reeza Hendricks’ cracking century took South Africa to a series-clinching seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Hendricks (117, 63b, 7x4s, 10x6s), who smashed his maiden T2oI ton in his 78th outing for South Africa in the format, also shared a record 157-run third-wicket stand with Rassie van der Dussen (66 not out, 38b, 3x4s, 5x6s) to help their team surmount the mammoth 207-run target with three balls to spare.

