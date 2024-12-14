Australia hit by injury blow ahead of New Zealand ODI series

Sophie Molineux has been managing knee troubles throughout the summer

(Web Desk) - Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s Championship ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining a knee injury.

The Australian all-rounder has been managing knee troubles throughout the summer. Although she featured in the final two matches of Australia's 3-0 series sweep against India, Molineux experienced discomfort following the team's victory in the concluding ODI in Perth.

In her absence, all-rounder Heather Graham has been called up to join the squad as a replacement.

Updated squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

"Sophie Molineux has been withdrawn from the NZ Series due to knee soreness," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Heather Graham will join the squad in New Zealand on Tuesday, following Tasmania's Women's National Cricket League matches against New South Wales in Hobart."

Molineux’s injury comes as a significant setback for Australia, especially with the multi-format Ashes series at home looming large, starting on 9 January.

On a brighter note for Australia, captain Alyssa Healy is poised to make her comeback. Healy has been recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Women’s T20 World Cup, which ruled her out of the tournament’s latter stages and the subsequent India series.