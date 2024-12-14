PCB Board meeting to discuss Champions Trophy on Dec 18

Meeting will address the reasons provided by BCCI for not sending the Indian team to Pakistan

Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 15:52:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors meeting will be held on December 18 in Islamabad.

According to PCB sources, the meeting will be chaired by PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

The board will discuss various matters related to the upcoming Champions Trophy, including the challenges faced in securing the hosting rights for the event.The Chairman will brief the Board of Governors on these issues.



Sources further revealed that the meeting will address the reasons provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not sending the Indian team to Pakistan.

Additionally, the meeting will also review the upgrading of stadiums in preparation for the Champions Trophy.

Another key agenda item is expected to be amendments to the PCB's work regulations for 2024.