Mohammad Amir announces retirement from International Cricket

Mohammad Amir has played 36 Test matches, 81 ODIs, and 71 T20 matches for Pakistan

Sat, 14 Dec 2024

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Following the retirement of all-rounder Imad Wasim, Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Amir has also announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

Just a day earlier, Imad Wasim had announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Both players had represented Pakistan for the final time during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Expressing his thoughts on his retirement, Mohammad Amir stated that it was an honor to represent Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

He acknowledged that it was a tough decision but felt that it was the right time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation and help elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights.

Amir thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their unwavering support throughout his career and expressed his eagerness to continue following the team's performances.

He also extended his gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their constant support throughout his cricketing journey.

Meanwhile, the PCB also conveyed its best wishes to Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who retired the day before.

Notably, Mohammad Amir has played 36 Test matches, 81 One-Day Internationals, and 71 T20 matches for Pakistan, taking a total of 271 wickets during his career.