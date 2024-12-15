Pak vs SA: Third T20I washed out by rain as hosts win series 2-0

Updated On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 00:39:58 PKT

JOHANNESBURG (Dunya News) - The third and final T20I between Pakistan and South Africa was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled, as persistent heavy rain and lightning plagued the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Officials were unable to conduct the toss, which was initially scheduled for 8:30pm (PST), due to the adverse weather conditions.

The match, set to begin at 9pm, was further delayed as ground staff worked tirelessly to prepare the pitch, but their efforts were ultimately thwarted by the relentless downpour.

As the rain showed no signs of abating, the match was officially abandoned, confirming South Africa’s victory in the three-match series, which they had already clinched by winning the first two T20Is.

With no play possible in the final match, South Africa sweeps the series 2-0, extending their dominance over Pakistan in the T20I format.

The result brings an abrupt end to the series for Pakistan, who had hoped to salvage a win in the final encounter.

In the second T20 of the series, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, taking a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.

In the match held in Centurion, Pakistan posted a total of 206 runs in their 20 overs. South Africa successfully chased down the target in the final over.

Moreover, the first ODI between the two teams will be played on December 17 in Paarl, while the Test matches will begin on December 26 and January 3 in Centurion and Cape Town, respectively.