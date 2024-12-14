Final T20 match today: South Africa lead 2-0 against Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG (Dunya News) - The final T20 match of the series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played today (Saturday).

In the second T20 of the series, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, taking a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.

In the match held in Centurion, Pakistan posted a total of 206 runs in their 20 overs. South Africa successfully chased down the target in the final over.

Moreover, the first ODI between the two teams will be played on December 17 in Paarl, while the Test matches will begin on December 26 and January 3 in Centurion and Cape Town, respectively.