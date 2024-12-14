Hendricks century guides South Africa to series win over Pakistan

The third and final match between the two sides will be played today (Saturday).

CENTURION (Web Desk) - Reeza Hendricks century and Rassie van der Dussen fifty guided South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second T20I and take a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the SuperSport Park on Friday.

Reeza Hendricks (117) with 7 four and 10 sixes and Rassie van der Dussen (66*) added 157 runs partnership for the third wicket to lead South Africa to victory in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan set 207 runs target for South Africa to win the second T20I at SuperSport Park.

Saim Ayub shone with an unbeaten 98 runs, hitting 5 sixes and 11 fours. Other contributions came from Babar Azam (31), Irfan Khan (30), Mohammad Rizwan (11), Tayyab Tahir (6), and Usman Khan (3). Abbas Afridi remained unbeaten on 11.

For South Africa, debutant Dayaan Galiem and Ottniel Bartman claimed 2 wickets each, while George Linde took 1 wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against hosts.

Pakistan had a poor start to the series, losing the first game in Durban by 11 runs.

