Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in second T20I

Cricket Cricket Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in second T20I

Pakistan made one change in the previous playing XI as Jahandad Khan replaced Sufyan Muqim.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 20:42:36 PKT

CENTURION (Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against hosts South Africa in the second T20I match at SuperSport Park.

Pakistan had a poor start to the series, losing the first game in Durban by 11 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the second game of the three-match T20I series.

Pakistan made one change in the previous playing XI as Jahandad Khan replaced Sufyan Muqim.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team while players include Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Jahandad Khan.

On the other hand, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 series and three One-Day Internationals against Pakistan.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as the replacement for the remaining two T20 fixtures in Pretoria on Friday and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.