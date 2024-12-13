Pakistan to meet South Africa today in bid to square T20I series

Cricket Cricket Pakistan to meet South Africa today in bid to square T20I series

There is likelihood of some changes to squad as Babar Azam-led batting line-up failed in first T20I

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 11:31:54 PKT

CENTURION (Dunya News) – Pakistan will face the hosts South Africa in the second T20I match today (Friday) and bid to square the three-match series here in SuperSport Park.

The match will begin at 9 pm PST.

Pakistan had a poor start to the series, losing the first game in Durban by 11 runs. There is likelihood of some changes to the playing eleven as the Babar Azam-led batting line-up failed to live up to expectations.

There are indications that Irfan Khan will be replaced by Agha Salman after he was dismissed for a single run in the first T20I. Although Salman hasn't had a significant T20I career, he has proved his mettle in the other two formats. Considering his reputation, Pakistan might give him another chance to bolster their vulnerable middle order.

On the other hand, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 series and three One-Day Internationals against Pakistan.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as replacement for the remaining two T20 fixtures in Pretoria on Friday and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.