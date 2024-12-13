Fractured toe puts Anrich Nortje out of T20Is against Pakistan

Uncapped seamer Dayyaan Galiem has been added to South Africa's squad for the two remaining matches.

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) - Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of South Africa's ongoing T20I series against Pakistan after breaking the big toe in his left foot. Nortje was initially left out of the opening match with what was then called "a contusion", and scans have since revealed a fracture. Nortje will consult an orthopaedic specialist to determine his recovery time.

Nortje last played in the Abu Dhabi T10 earlier this month, but has not played an international match since the T20 World Cup final in June. He was expected to be part of white-ball coach Rob Walter's ODI plans, with an eye on next year's Champions Trophy, but is unlikely to be part of the ODI squad to play Pakistan in three matches starting next Tuesday.

Still, Nortje could have plenty of match time under his belt before the Champions Trophy squad is selected, with the SA20 starting on January 10. Nortje is signed to Pretoria Capitals for that tournament.

This is the second time Nortje has been injured in the last 15 months. Nortje spent nine months sidelined from September 2023 after suffering a stress fracture, and made a comeback at IPL 2024, before being selected in the T20 World Cup squad. He was South Africa's highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

He has opted out of a national contract with Cricket South Africa as he manages his body post-injury and has opted out of red-ball cricket for now.

Nortje joins a long list of South Africa bowlers who currently have niggles. Gerald Coetzee and Lungi Ngidi are out until January with groin and hip issues respectively; Nandre Burger has been ruled out of the summer with a lower back stress fracture; Wiaan Mulder missed the second Test against Sri Lanka after breaking a finger. Mulder is in a race to be fit for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

