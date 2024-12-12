Pakistan Test squad set to depart for South Africa

Cricket Cricket Pakistan Test squad set to depart for South Africa

The players from the Test squad will assemble in Dubai from Lahore and Karachi

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 16:00:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Test squad players will depart for South Africa on Friday.

According to sources, the players from the Test squad will assemble in Dubai from Lahore and Karachi, before flying together to Johannesburg.

The players traveling to South Africa include Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Khurram Shehzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, and Nauman Ali.

Pakistan’s head coach for the red-ball format, Jason Gillespie, will also arrive in South Africa tomorrow, where a training camp will be set up for the team.

The first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on December 26 in Centurion, while the second Test will be played in Cape Town from January 3.

It is noteworthy that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Saim Ayub are already in South Africa, as they are part of all three formats.

Additionally, Naseem Shah, Kamran Ghulam, and Abdullah Shafique are included in both the ODI and Test squads.