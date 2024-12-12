PCB says goodbye to Tim Nielsen, Gillespie's future in doubt

The PCB did not extend Nielsen's contract for the upcoming Test series against S Africa

Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 13:07:44 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with Tim Nielsen, the high-performance coach for the Test team, as they have not extended his contract.

Speaking to a cricket website, Tim Nielsen expressed that he was waiting for an extension and felt they were progressing well.

He mentioned that they were preparing for the series against South Africa and the West Indies but was informed by the PCB that his services were no longer required.

It is important to note that Tim Nielsen was brought in by Red Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie, and he had been appointed with the Test team in August.

Reports also suggested that the PCB did not inform Jason Gillespie about Nielsen's removal, as the board has reportedly lost confidence in Gillespie as well.

Cricket experts have raised concerns over Jason Gillespie’s future with the Pakistan Test team, despite the PCB having previously announced him as the head coach for the South Africa Test series.