Pakistani squad arrives in Johannesburg for second T20I

JOHANNESBURG (Dunya News) - The Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday arrived in Johannesburg from Durban ahead of the second match of the T20 series against South Africa.



﻿The remaining two matches of the T20 series will be played in Centurion and Johannesburg.

The national squad is scheduled to have a practice session today at Super Sports Park, which will begin at 2:30 PM local time.

The second T20 would be played on Friday, while the last T20 is scheduled for Saturday.



Earlier in the first T20 on Tuesday, South Africa restricted Pakistan to 172 in their 184 runs chase to win series’ first T20I by 11 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 62-ball 74, which featured five fours and three sixes.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi took three wickets each while Abbas Afridi claimed two wickets.

