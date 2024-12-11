National Women's One-Day Tournament to resume from Thursday

Cricket Cricket National Women's One-Day Tournament to resume from Thursday

The tournament's final between top two sides will take place December 22

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 18:17:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - The National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024 will resume from Thursday at the two venues of twin-cities – Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The tournament which has been revised to a 45-over contest, will see Fatima Sana-led Conquerors taking on Aliya Riaz-led Challengers at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, while Nida Dar-led Strikers will take on Sidra Amin’s Stars at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

The tournament’s final between top two sides will take place on Sunday, 22 December at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. All matches will begin at 09.30am, while the toss will take place at 09.00am. The winning side will bag a prize money of PKR 1.5 million, while runners-up will get PKR 1 million.

Also, right-hand batter, Shawaal Zulfiqar has been added to the Challengers squad after completing her rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, while player of the tournament in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament 2024, Samiya Afsar has been added to the Conquerors squad.

Earlier, the first half of the tournament, saw 10 matches taking place from 8 to 18 November at the UBL Sports Complex and High-Performance Centre Oval Ground in Karachi.

Invincibles, led by wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali, are currently leading the points table with four wins from as many outings, while Stars are positioned at number two with three wins. Conquerors and Strikers are placed at third and fourth positions, respectively, while winless Challengers are at the bottom of the table.

Invincibles’ Iram Javed occupies the top spot in the batting chart with 235 runs from four matches at an average of 78.33, hitting one century and one half-century. Aliya (Challengers) and Sidra Amin (Stars) are positioned at number two and three, respectively. Aliya has scored 234 runs, which included one century and two half-centuries, while right-handed batter Sidra has scored 184 runs, hitting two half-centuries.

In the bowling chart, right-arm leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima has grabbed 12 wickets from four matches with five for 17 her best figures, which came in a six-wicket win over Conquerors. Stars’ right-arm off-spinner Rameen Shamim has bagged 11 wickets, while Conquerors’ Nashra Sundhu, Invincibles’ Tania Saeed and Strikers’ Anam Amin have bagged nine wickets each.

Updated 16-member squads:

Challengers:

Aliya Riaz (captain), Arijah Haseeb, Arim Barkat, Fatima Shahid, Gull Rukh, Samina Aftab, Maham Manzoor, Momina Riasat, Natalia Parvez, Sana Talib, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani, Yusra Amir, Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz and Zamina Tahir

Conquerors:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aleena Shah, Dua Majid, Farzana Farooq, Hafsa Khalid, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Laraib Malik, Mahnoor Aftab, Mehrab Fatima, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Rida Aslam, Saira Jabeen, Samiya Afsar and Syeda Aroob Shah

Invincibles:

Muneeba Ali (captain), Amber Kainat, Areesha Noor, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Haleema Dua, Iram Javed, Neha Sharmeen, Noor-Ul-Iman, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Saiqa Riaz, Shabnam Hayat, Tania Saeed and Yusra Ahtesham

Stars:

Sidra Amin (captain), Aima Saleem, Anosha Nasir, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Laiba Fatima, Laiba Mansoor, Neelam Mushtaq, Rabia Rani, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar and Zunaira Shah

Strikers:

Nida Dar (captain), Aleena Masood, Aliza Sabir, Amna Bibi, Anam Amin, Ayesha Bilal, Eyman Fatima, Fajar Naveed, Fariha Mahmood, Gull Feroza, Muqaddas Bukhari, Noreen Yaqoob, Sabiqa Shahzadi, Syeda Masooma Jafri, Warda Yousaf and Zunash Abdul Sattar