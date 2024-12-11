Australia name 15-member squad for U19s Women's T20 World Cup

Cricket Cricket Australia name 15-member squad for U19s Women's T20 World Cup

14 of members have played in either WBBL, Women's National Cricket League or T20 Spring Challenge

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 16:25:18 PKT

(Web Desk) – Australia on Wednesday named a 15-player squad next month's ICC U19s Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The tournament will begin on January 18, where Australia will be aiming to win their first title after being knocked out in the semi-finals of the inaugural event in early 2023.

Fourteen of the squad members have played in either the Weber WBBL, Women's National Cricket League or T20 Spring Challenge.

Leading the pace attack will be quicks Chloe Ainsworth and Lucy Hamilton, who starred for the Scorchers and Heat respectively in WBBL|10.

Hamilton claimed the competition's equal-second-best figures ever when she took 5-8 against Melbourne Stars, while Ainsworth was named in the Team of the Tournament for the second time in as many seasons.

Bray was the youngest member of Australia's U19s side that played New Zealand and Sri Lanka in a tri-series in September, scoring 84 and taking 4-20 against NZ.

That led to a three-year contract with Sydney Sixers, where Bray, who has also represented the Junior Matildas at a World Cup, played all 10 matches and took 10 wickets.

Australia squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

