Cricket Cricket ICC Women's Player of the Month for November 2024 announced

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 16:17:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge pipped stern competition to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for November 2024.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge spearheaded England to a commanding 3-0 T20I series victory in South Africa, finishing the top run-scorer. In the three-match series Wyatt-Hodge amassed 142 runs at an impressive average of 71 and a blistering strike rate of 163.21.

She also became the 10th player in WT20I history to reach 3000 runs, and the first England player to complete the milestone, with the next closest being Nat Sciver-Brunt at 2746 runs. She is also the second-fastest player (by virtue of deliveries faced) to reach this milestone, next only to Australia's Alyssa Healy.

Her exceptional performances have helped Wyatt-Hodge edge past South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and Bangladesh batter Sharmin Akhter, to earn the monthly award.

Wyatt-Hodge paid tribute to her teammates for helping her claim the coveted monthly award.

“I am delighted and honoured to win this award. I'd like to say a big thank you to all my team-mates and coaches who I work with who encourage me every day," she said.

“We had a great T20I series against South Africa where our team performed brilliantly with some great displays across the board.

“On a personal level, it’s been really pleasing to perform consistently and the aim individually and collectively as a team is to continue this as we build-up to the Ashes and another big year of cricket coming up next year.”

Wyatt-Hodge, who has won the award for the first time in her career, makes for the third time this year that an England player has claimed the honour, following Maia Boucher in March and Tammy Beaumont in September.

After a slow start to the tour of South Africa, scoring just 11 runs in the first match, Wyatt-Hodge showcased her brilliance in the second contest, blasting 78 off 45 balls at an impressive strike rate of 173.33. Her innings, composed of as many as 14 fours and a maximum, helped incite a 36-run win for the visitors.

In the final T20I, as England eyed a clean-sweep, Wyatt-Hodge continued her outstanding form, scoring 53 off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 170.96. Her innings included 10 fours and a six, and helped England chase down 125 inside just 11.3 overs.