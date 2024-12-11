PSL 10 player draft ceremony set for January 11

Wed, 11 Dec 2024 15:44:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The player draft ceremony for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on January 11.

Registration for both domestic and international players will begin this week, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also releasing a promotional video for the draft.

While the player draft is confirmed for January 11, the location has yet to be decided.

There is a suggestion to hold the draft abroad, but a final decision may be made during the upcoming PSL meeting this week.

According to sources, the registration process for domestic and international players will start this week.

The six teams participating in the event are Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

It is important to note that the 10th edition of the PSL will be held in April-May due to the ICC Champions Trophy, with final dates yet to be confirmed.