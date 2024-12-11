Haris Rauf titled ICC Men's Player of the Month

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for November.

Rauf earned the Player of the Month award based on his outstanding performances in November.

He took 10 wickets in 3 One Day International matches against Australia, contributing significantly to Pakistan's victory in the ODI series, which they won after 22 years. Overall, Rauf claimed 18 wickets in November.

He was shortlisted for the award alongside India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's Marco Jansen.