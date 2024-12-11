Shaheen Shah Afridi: First Pakistani to claim 100 wickets in all formats

Shaheen Afridi, has reached 100 wickets in T20 internationals

Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 08:58:07 PKT

DURBAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan's fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, has reached 100 wickets in T20 internationals.



He achieved this milestone during the first T20 match against South Africa in Durban.

Shaheen is now the third Pakistani to take 100 wickets in men's T20 internationals.

The left-arm fast bowler has also become the first Pakistani cricketer to take 100 wickets in all three formats of international cricket.

He has 112 wickets in One Day Internationals and 116 wickets in Test matches.

Notably, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have also reached 100 wickets in T20 internationals.