Pakistan announce playing XI for first T20 against South Africa

The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban

Tue, 10 Dec 2024 19:42:00 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday announced their playing XI for first game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban later today and it will start at 9 pm Pakistan time.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team while players include Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Moqim.

Pakistan’s T20I squad reached Durban on Friday and has taken part in two training sessions.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 December at the SuperSport Park, Centurion and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, respectively. The three ODIs will take place on 17, 19 and 22 December followed by the Centurion Test on 26 December and Cape Town Test on 3 January.

Pakistan have won the last two bilateral T20I series between the both nations, beating South Africa at home in February 2021 by 2-1 and then in their backyard by 3-1 in April 2021.

