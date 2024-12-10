Pakistan to face South Africa in first T20 in Durban today

DURBAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan and South Africa are set to face off in the first T20 match today (Tuesday).

The Pakistani team has made extensive preparations for the T20 series against South Africa, with training sessions held at Kingsmead Stadium.

National team captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed confidence that the team would perform well, just as they did in Australia and Zimbabwe.

He emphasised that Pakistan's new players were full of talent, though overseas series are always challenging.