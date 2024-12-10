Miller shines as South Africa set mammoth target of 184 runs for Pakistan

The first T20 match will begin today at 9:00pm

DURBAN (Dunya News) – David Miller’s timely 82 helped South Africa set a mammoth target of 184 runs for Pakistan in first T20I at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

Pakistani bowlers managed to put pressure on hosts in early overs as Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi removed their top order in first four overs.

Opener Reeza Hendricks was dismissed for eight runs while Rassie Van Der Dussen went for duck and Matthew Breetzke scored eight runs before Abrar removed him on fourth delivery of his second over.

At this point, David Miller rescued his side as he made 82 off 40 balls. Skipper Heinrich Klassan was removed for 12 runs. After their removal, George Linde from middle order scored 48 runs, helping his side to set a giant total of 183 runs.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi took three wickets each while Abbas Afridi claimed two wickets.

Earlier, Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

The Pakistani team made extensive preparations for the T20 series against South Africa, with training sessions held at Kingsmead Stadium.

National team captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed confidence that the team would perform well, just as they did in Australia and Zimbabwe.

He emphasised that Pakistan's new players were full of talent, though overseas series are always challenging.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been left out of Pakistan’s playing XI for the first T20I.

Agha, who led Pakistan in the recently-concluded three-match away T20I series against Zimbabwe, managed to score just 45 runs in two innings, besides taking two wickets, and thus lost his spot in the team’s playing XI.

The recently unveiled lineup also marks the return of Pakistan’s established opening pair of star batter Babar Azam and white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan, while Saim Ayub has been demoted to bat at number three, with wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan to follow.

Pakistan’s playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.