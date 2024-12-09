Pakistan eager to take on Proteas in T20 series

DURBAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan's national cricket team is eagerly preparing to challenge South Africa in the upcoming limited-overs series, with intense training sessions ongoing in Durban.

The team has been focusing on honing their skills to adapt to the local conditions during training at the Crusaders Sports Club.

Players have been working on their batting, bowling, and fielding, taking advice from their coaches to improve their performance.

The national squad continued their three-hour practice sessions on Sunday. The team will again practice at Kingsmead Stadium at 2:30 PM local time today.

The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa is set to begin on Tuesday in Durban.

After their victory in Zimbabwe, the Green Shirts are eager to defeat the Proteas in their home grounds in this limited-overs series.

Pakistan will have the support of its key players for this series, though South Africa will be without some of its important players, including the team captain.