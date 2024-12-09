Rutherford ton steers West Indies to victory over Bangladesh

West Indies registered five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international on Sunday.

BASSETERRE (AFP) - A superb maiden hundred from Sherfane Rutherford led the West Indies to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international at Warner Park on Sunday.

Rutherford, playing in his 10th ODI, slammed seven fours and eight sixes in his 80-ball innings of 113 which ended with West Indies just seven runs short of completing the highest ever run chase on the ground.

The 26-year-old, who was named player of the match, came to the crease with West Indies 94-3 chasing the 294-6 that Bangladesh posted in their 50 overs.

He added 99 for the fourth wicket with captain Shai Hope who made 86 from 88 balls, before drilling off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the throat of Jaker Ali at midwicket.

Rutherford then partnered up with Justin Greaves (41 not out) to add 95 for the sixth wicket, taking West Indies to the brink of victory.

"I think he's really improved his batting," said Hope of his match-winner.

"We ask for consistency, we always speak about it, and he's showing that. He strikes the ball really well and the hard work is paying off in the middle. He was disappointed not to finish the game."

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Bangladesh made a solid start through opener Tanzid Hasan (60) and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74).

Mahmudullah, with 50 not out, and Jaker Ali (48) added 96 for the sixth wicket but it was not enough to see off Rutherford.

