Cricket Cricket Naqvi hopes for 'positive outcome' as ICC yet to decide on Champions Trophy

PCB chairman also expressed resolve to improve the domestic cricket

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 17:05:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday expressed hope for positive developments as negotiations underway with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Champions Trophy amid hurdles being created by India.

Naqvi, however, avoided giving the details about the conditions being discussed to resolve the issue regarding tournament, which is set to be held next year in Pakistan.

“I will not discuss anything about it as talks are underway,” he said, adding that what may the decision of ICC it will be good for Pakistan and international cricket.

He further said ICC has postponed the today’s meeting as decision is yet to be made on the Champions Trophy.

The PCB chairman also expressed resolve to improve the domestic cricket in order to find talented players.

He said existing play grounds will be upgraded while grounds will be constructed by procuring the land if there is no such facility in any city.

Meanwhile, sources said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not submitted the response regarding the demands made by Pakistan during the talks.

The delay in submitting the response from India forced the ICC to postpone the meeting for the third time.

