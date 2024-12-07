Duminy steps down as SA white-ball batting coach

Duminy was appointed in March 2023 as part of Rob Walter's support staff.

CAPE TOWN (Web Desk) - Former international JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as South Africa's white-ball batting coach for personal reasons. Duminy was appointed in March 2023 as part of Rob Walter's support staff when Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed new coaches after the Mark Boucher era.

Duminy was previously head coach of the SA20 side Paarl Royals and the domestic side Boland but it is not clear if he will continue to coach in the immediate future.

He was with the white-ball team during their run to the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final last year but had to leave the camp ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June, also for personal reasons. The CSA will begin the process of finding a replacement soon, but it may not be in time for the series against Pakistan which starts next week. The contest starts with three T20Is, which will be played without the white-ball players who are involved in the Test series against Sri Lanka, before moving to three ODIs, which will form part of Champions Trophy preparation.

Should a full-time candidate not be found, CSA could second their batting lead, Imraan Khan, the former Dolphins coach who was appointed in August and traveled with the Test squad to Bangladesh. At the time, red-ball batting coach Ashwell Prince was unavailable but he has since returned to Test duties.

In September this year, Duminy was named head coach of International League T20 (ILT20) side Sharjah Warriorz.

