Australia extend lead in ICC Women's Championship

Cricket Cricket Australia extend lead in ICC Women's Championship

Megan Schutt led with the ball, producing a career-best performance

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 17:51:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Australia continued to assert their dominance in the ICC Women’s Championship with a resounding victory over India in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

Megan Schutt led with the ball, producing a career-best performance and a maiden ODI five-for that saw her claim figures of 5/19 and dismantle India’s top order.

After Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat, India’s batting lineup never truly found its rhythm.

The hosts remained in control from the outset, picking up wickets at regular intervals and piling pressure on the Indian batters.

The visitors’ struggles were compounded by poor shot selection and sloppy running between the wickets, making it difficult to build partnerships, with a 27-run fifth-wicket stand between Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh emerging as the highest.

Rodrigues top-scored with 23, while captain Harmanpreet (17) and returning Harleen Doel (19) were unable to anchor the innings.

Schutt’s exceptional new-ball spell, alongside key contributions from Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, and Alana King, who grabbed a wicket each, ensured that India were bowled out for just 100 in 34.2 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 101, Australia’s opening pair, Phoebe Litchfield (35) and debutant Georgia Voll, gave the home side a solid start with a 48-run partnership.

Just when the run chase seemed comfortable, Renuka Singh sparked a dramatic turnaround, claiming three quick wickets to reduce Australia to 52/3.

Singh dismissed Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney in the ninth over, before Priya Mishra sent Sutherland (6) and Gardner (8) back to the pavilion in the following overs that brought some life back into the game for Harmanpreet’s side.

Despite the early setbacks, Voll’s composed and match-winning 46* guided Australia to a five-wicket victory in the 17th over.

With the win, Australia remain firmly atop the ICC Women’s Championship standings with 30 points, on track for a third consecutive title. India, on the other hand, occupy the third place with 25 points, with England just ahead of them on 28 points.

India have eight more ODIs to play in the current cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship (2 vs Australia, 3 vs West Indies and 3 vs Ireland) in an attempt to dismantle Australia’s dominance at the top of the table.

The second ODI takes place on Sunday, 8 December in Brisbane.