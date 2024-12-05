ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for Nov 2024 announced

Haris Rauf, Marco Jansen, and Jasprit Bumrah have been recognised for their exceptional performances

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The ICC has announced the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month for November 2024, with three standout pacers each playing key roles in their teams' victories.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Marco Jansen (South Africa), and Jasprit Bumrah (India) have been recognised for their exceptional performances across formats.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf was instrumental in Pakistan's historic ODI series win over Australia, their first in 22 years. Rauf finished as the top wicket-taker of the series with 10 wickets at an economy rate of just five, guiding Pakistan to a 2-1 victory. He continued his impressive form in the T20I series, taking five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the second match. Rauf rounded off his month with three more wickets in ODIs against Zimbabwe, ending November with 18 wickets across formats.

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

The 24-year-old all-rounder shone across formats, making significant contributions with both bat and ball. It was in the first Test against Sri Lanka that Jansen delivered a career-defining performance, taking match figures of 11/86. His seven-wicket haul in the first innings helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 42, the second-lowest total in 21st-century Tests. Jansen followed it up with four more wickets in the second innings, leading South Africa to a dominant 233-run victory.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

His brilliant spell in the first innings helped reduce Australia to just 104, and his four-wicket performance in the fourth innings sealed the win. Bumrah's remarkable all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award for the opening Test.

These three players have displayed extraordinary skills and consistency, making them strong contenders for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November 2024.