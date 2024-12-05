Pakistan aim for T20 series clean sweep against Zimbabwe

Pakistani team has made four changes for today's match

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) - The third and final T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place today (Thursday) in Bulawayo.

Pakistan held a decisive 2-0 lead in the series and is determined to complete a clean sweep.

In order to test their bench strength, the Pakistani team has made four changes for today's match, giving all their players an opportunity in the series.

The playing XI for Pakistan was announced on Wednesday, with opener Saim Ayub, fast bowler Haris Rauf, spinner Abrar Ahmed, and Irfan Khan Niazi rested.

The team now includes captain Salman Ali Agha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Sufyan Moqim.