Rashid and Nabi plead for restoration of women's right to education in Afghanistan

Cricket Cricket Rashid and Nabi plead for restoration of women's right to education in Afghanistan

They were reacting to reports that the Taliban had closed down institutes for women training.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 00:28:41 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the biggest names in Afghanistan cricket, have come out strongly against the Taliban's reported closure of institutes for women training as nurses and midwives.

The closures are a new setback for women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The Taliban has banned secondary and higher education for girls and women, though exemptions had till now existed in the medical sector. With girls and women also banned from participating in sport, Afghanistan's status as an ICC Full Member has come under increasing scrutiny.

"Education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women," Rashid wrote in an Instagram story. "The Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders.

"It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face.

"Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture. The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women. It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs.

"I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values."

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Nabi echoed Rashid's views: "The Taliban's decision to ban girls from studying medicine is not only heartbreaking but deeply unjust. Islam has always emphasised the importance of education for everyone, and history is full of inspiring examples of Muslim women who made vital contributions to many generations through knowledge.

"I urge the Taliban to reflect on these values. Denying girls the chance to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and our nation's future. Let our daughters study, grow, and build a better Afghanistan for everyone. This is their right, and it is our duty to protect it."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz also put out a post on Facebook, voicing his support for women's education.

