Naqvi presents Rs10m cheque to Blind Cricket World Cup-winning team

The victorious national team visited the PCB office at the invitation of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday held a meeting with the Blind Cricket World Cup-winning team and presented them with a cheque of Rs10 million.

The victorious national team visited the PCB office at the invitation of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. During the event, the chairman handed over a Rs10 million cheque to the players on behalf of the PCB, while an additional Rs20 million covering event expenses was also disbursed via cheque.

Naqvi said, “We have worked to improve our teams quickly. I have directed the CEO to ensure ownership and support for all teams, including Under-19, Pakistan Shaheens, women’s cricket, and blind cricket. We will support all players and provide any assistance they require. I hope you will continue to win future matches with the same determination.”

He also reiterated, “Major events, including the Champions Trophy, are coming up, and we pray that Allah grants us success in these as well.”

The chairman praised the blind cricket team's performance, saying, “You won all seven matches in the tournament and remained undefeated.”



