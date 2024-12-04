Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi make big jump in latest ICC rankings

Saim gains 39 places to 119th for T20I batters after some big scores against Zimbabwe

(Web Desk) – Pakistani players Saim Ayub and Abbas Afridi took giant leap in latest rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The development comes as Pakistan sealed three-match T20 and ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Pakistan's hard-hitting opener Saim Ayub gained 12 spots to move 78th on the list for ODI batters and 39 places to 119th for T20I batters after some big scores over the last week.

Teammate Abbas Afridi moved up by 20 places to 61st spot in the list for T20I bowlers, while Zimbabwe are boosted by improvements made by veteran Sikandar Raza (up six places to 40th) for ODI bowlers.

Meanwhile, Travis Head continues to rule at the world No 1 T20 batsman while Babar Azam is the top ODI batsman.

On the other hand, Harry Brook has re-emerged as Joe Root's biggest challenger for the mantle of best Test batter in the world after the England star made good ground on the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Brook scored his seventh Test century when making a superb 171 during the first innings of England's eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Christchurch and gained two spots to move to second on the updated rankings for Test batters.

With Root suffering a rare failure with his first Test duck in more than two years in the same innings, Brook closes the gap to his more senior teammate to just 41 rating points while obtaining a new career-high rating.

Brook's rise sees India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal drop to fourth on the Test batter rankings, while England duo Ollie Pope (up eight spots to 32nd) and skipper Ben Stokes (up seven places to 34th) also make some ground following strong showings against the Black Caps.

