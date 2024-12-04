Pakistan becomes first team to play 250 T20 Internationals

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan cricket team has achieved a significant milestone in T20 format.

On Tuesday, Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the second match of a 3-match T20 series, securing an unassailable lead in the series.

The second T20 match against Zimbabwe was Pakistan's 250th T20 International, making them the first team in the world to play 250 T20I matches.

Out of these 250 matches, Pakistan has won 144, while losing 95. Four matches ended in ties, with three decided by a Super Over and one by a ball-out, with Pakistan winning one and losing three. Additionally, seven matches were abandoned.

India holds second place for most T20 matches played, with 242 matches.