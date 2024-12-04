Stokes fit as England name unchanged team for 2nd New Zealand Test

Cricket Cricket Stokes fit as England name unchanged team for 2nd New Zealand Test

The visitors won the first Test in Christchurch by 8 wickets and retained the same XI for next clash

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 09:59:27 PKT

WELLINGTON (AFP) – Captain Ben Stokes was named on Wednesday in England's team for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, allaying concerns over his fitness.

The visitors won the first Test in Christchurch by eight wickets inside four days and have stuck with the same XI for the next clash starting on Friday.

That includes Stokes, who pulled up while bowling his fifth over on the final day of the first Test and tossed the ball to Gus Atkinson to finish his stint.

The inspirational all-rounder stayed on the field and said afterwards there was "a bit of stiffness" in his back stemming from diving for a catch.

The third and final Test is in Hamilton beginning December 14.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (capt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir