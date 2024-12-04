Stokes baffled by England's slow over-rate sanctions

England captain left confused by penalty after fourth-day win dents New Zealand's WTC hopes

Christchurch - Wed, 04 Dec 2024 00:36:43 PKT

Christchurch (Web Desk) - Both teams were found to have fallen three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with sides penalised one point for each over they were found to be short.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton levelled the charges, which Stokes and Tom Latham, the two captains, accepted, and match referee David Boon imposed the sanctions.

The top two positions in the WTC table are currently occupied by India and South Africa, respectively, with Australia at No. 3 and Sri Lanka at No. 4. With 15 Tests to go in the current WTC cycle, no team is assured of a place in the top two.

After winning the Test series 3-0 in India, New Zealand's sloppy fielding in Christchurch, which resulted in an eight-wicket loss, ruined any realistic chance of them making their second WTC final.

